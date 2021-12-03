Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is starting consultations with the parliamentary forces on the formation of a cabinet on Monday. He announced this on entering the Parliament building with Vice President Iliana Iotova for the inaugural sitting of the 47th National Assembly.

The head of State wished the MPs success in their highly responsible mission.

Continue the Change will nominate Nikola Minchev as Parliament's Chairman, said Kiril Petkov, co-leader of the coalition which won the November 14 elections and has 67 seats in the 240-seat Parliament. "Hopefully, next week there will be a coalition government for the next four years," said Petkov.

He confirmed Continue the Change would nominate him as prime minister. "I strongly hope we will have a cabinet very soon," Petkov said, adding that the talks with the other three parties - the Socialist Party, There Is Such a People and Democratic Bulgaria - have been constructive.