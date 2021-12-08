The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 707,885 after 27,694 tests identified 2,299 new infections on Tuesday, December 7, according to data posted on https://coronavirus.bg/. The test positivity rate for the day was some 8 per cent. Some 82 per cent of the new cases are unvaccinated persons.



Sofia City tops the list of new cases with 477 positive tests, followed by Burgas Region with 224 cases and Plovdiv Region with 198.



The active cases are 99,663. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 5,702, including 627 in intensive care. Newly hospitalized patients on Monday number 650, and 85.85 per cent of them are unvaccinated.



The infected medical staff so far during the pandemic have reached 17,588, including 4,683 doctors and 5,821 nurses.



Another 2,016 COVID-19 patients recovered in 24 hours, bringing the total to 579,059. One hundred and three fatalities were reported (97.09 per cent unvaccinated), and the death toll now adds up to 29,163.



With 17,802 new inoculations on Monday, 3,430,419 vaccine doses have been administered so far.