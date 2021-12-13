The new Bulgarian Government took the oath in office affter a vote in Parliament Monday. It was an extraordinary plenary sitting where the legislature approved the nomination of Kiril Petkov, designated for prime minister by the Continue the Change Parliamentary Group, as well as the composition and members of the new Government. A total of 238 MPs from the 240-seat Parliament voted on all three items on the agenda. The votes in favour were 134, while 104 MPs were against and nobody abstained.



The new Cabinet has five deputy Prime Ministers, including two from Continue the Change (CC) and one from each of the remaining three coalition partners: Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), There Is Such a People (TISP) and Democratic Bulgaria (DB).



The lineup is as follows:



Prime Minister - Kiril Petkov (CC)



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance - Assen Vassilev (CC)



Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Government Efficiency - Kalina Konstantinova (CC)



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Industry - Kornelia Ninova (BSP)



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development and Public Works - Grozdan Karadjov (TISP)



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment and Water - Borislav Sandov (DB)



Interior Minister - Boyko Rashkov (CC)



Minister of Foreign Affairs - Teodora Genchovska (TISP)



Defence Minister - Stefan Yanev (CC)



Labour and Social Policy Minister - Georgi Gyokov (BSP)



Justice Minister - Nadejda Yordanova (DB)



Education and Science Minister - Nikolay Denkov (CC)



Health Minister - Assena Serbezova (CC)



Culture Minister - Atanas Atanassov (CC)



Agriculture Minister - Ivan Ivanov (BSP)



Transport and Communications Minister - Nikolay Sabev (CC)



Minister of Innovation and Growth - Daniel Lorer (CC)



Minister of eGovernment - Bozhidar Bozhanov (DB)



Energy Minister - Alexander Nikolov (TISP)



Minister of Tourism - Hristo Prodanov (BSP)



Minister of Sport - Radostin Vassilev (TISP).



Attending the sitting were President Rumen Radev, members of the caretaker Government, Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev, representatives of different religious communities in Bulgaria, diplomats and trade union representatives.



On Saturday, the head of State handed the exploratory mandate for the formation of a government to Continue the Change, the biggest political force in the new Bulgarian Parliament. They received the mandate a day after a government coalition agreement was signed with TISP, BSP and DB. Later on Saturday, Petkov presented the proposed structure of the new government.

