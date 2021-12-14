A total of 1959 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours.

The infected people who remain in hospitals across the country are 5114, 606 of them - in intensive care units.

3547 more people have been cured. The number of fatalities in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic have reached 29 688, as 152 people died in the past 24 hours.

The number of vaccines’ doses administered is already 3 506 354, with 12 017 newly registered vaccinated on Monday.