Parliamentary forces leaders and representatives of the business community and civil society gathered here on Tuesday at a Powers Summit, also known as the Bulgarian Davos, organized by the Webit.Foundation and The Atlantic Club of Bulgaria.



They discuss aspects of education, health care, cyber security, finance, energy and the Green Deal.



Addressing the event at its opening, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said that Bulgaria can be a leader in some sectors and the innovations coming from Bulgaria can set an example of a small country in Eastern Europe conquering niches and markets. "We have all the prerequisites to be a prospering country," the PM pointed out.



One of the key roles of the newly elected government will be investing in education, so that children and adolescents could eventually be adequate to the changing labour market.



"Neither the State nor politicians nor MPs generate value added. Value added is generated by business. To able to generate high value added, business leaders must recruit young researchers. Value added translates into tax revenues that the State collects, and we politicians must make sure that this money is not misspent. Hence our call for zero corruption," Petkov said in his statement.