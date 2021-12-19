The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 724,337, after 26,744 tests identified

904 new infections on Saturday, 80,86 per cent of which were of unvaccinated. The test positivity rate now stands at 3.38 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 254 positive tests, followed by Burgas Region with 112 cases and Varna Region with 108.



The active cases are 95,828. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 4,575, including 532 in intensive care. Of the 170 new hospital admissions, 86.47 per cent were not vaccinated.



The infected medical staff have reached 17,880, with 7 new cases detected since Friday.



Another 250 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 598,462.



Thirty-three fatalities were reported (93.94 per cent unvaccinated), and the death toll now adds up to 30,047.



With 6,047 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 3,583,759 vaccine doses have been administered so far, 1,871,061 people are fully vaccinated, and 216,305 have received a booster jab.