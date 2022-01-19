Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev and Vice President Iliana Yotova took the oath for their second term in office. The ceremony was held in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

All MPs from GERB party left the plenary hall when Radev started his speech after the oath.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and other ministers, as well as Petar Stoyanov - President from 1997 to 2002, former Presidents of the National Assembly, members of the Constitutional Court, representatives of the diplomatic corps, registered religions, state institutions.

After the oath in the National Assembly, Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte welcomed the Radev and Yotova in the Patriarchal Cathedral “St. Alexander Nevsky”. There was a solemn prayer in the church.