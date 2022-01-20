The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 851,945, after 41,433 tests identified 10,160 new infections on Wednesday, 77.5 per cent of which were of unvaccinated. The test positivity rate now stands at 24.5 per cent.



Sofia tops the list of new cases with 3,049 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv with 979 cases and Blagoevgrad with 695.



The active cases are 179,301. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 5,208, including 542 in intensive care. Of the 572 hospital admissions, 83 per cent were not vaccinated.



The infected medical staff have reached 19,209. Another 861 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 640,213.



Ninety-three fatalities were reported (94.6 per cent unvaccinated), and the death toll now adds up to 32,431. With 19,321 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 4,058,974 vaccine doses have been administered so far, 1,970,165 people are fully vaccinated, and 541,337 have received a booster jab.

