9874 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 43 800 tests have been performed.

A total of 5164 infected people are currently hospitalized. 547 of them are in intensive care units.

86 more people died. 94% of them have not been vaccinated.

1924 people were reported cured. 13,541 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.