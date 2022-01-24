A total of 2847 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 13 268 tests were performed. That means 21.5% of them are positive.

207 more infected people have been hospitalized on Sunday. The total number of patients in hospitals across the country has reached 5309, 550 of them – in intensive care units.

28 people with coronavirus infection died yesterday. 1376 people have been reported cured.

1938 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered on Sunday.