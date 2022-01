A total of 12 399 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours.

5347 infected people are now in hospitals across the country, 523 of them - in intensive care wards.

2688 more people have been reported as cured in the past 24 hours and 73 patients lost the battle with the virus.

The number of the newly administered doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 is 10 667.