A US interagency delegation led by Derek Chollet, a special adviser to the US State Department, is expected to visit Sofia, Bucharest and Brussels in the next several days. The visit is set to be held from today until February 11.

Among the topics to be discussed is a number of issues and consult with NATO allies and EU partners on th conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the State Department, Chollet will meet with members of the Bulgarian government to continue the strategic dialogue in the field of security, energy and the rule of law, which began in January 2020.