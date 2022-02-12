"The F-16 program is experiencing delays due to supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic." That was announced by the US Embassy in Sofia on Saturday.

"These unfortunate delays will affect all countries currently participating in the program. The United States remains committed to supporting Bulgaria with its military modernization, and we continue to train together during bilateral and multinational exercises annually, and to invest in other modernization projects outlined in our Ten Year Defense Cooperation Roadmap such as the Bulgarian MoD’s Cyber Defense Center, Maritime surveillance, and communications equipment across the Armed Forces.", the Embassy says.