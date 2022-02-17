In response to the Russian Duma's move for recognition of the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as independent and a note verbale on the matter received from the Ukrainian Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry stated:

- Bulgaria consistently supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters;

- Supports Ukraine's European perspective;

- Does not recognize and condemns the unlawful annexation of Crimea.

Bulgaria denounces the aggressive actions of the Russian federation which have led to an unprecedented escalation of military tensions in Europe to Cold War levels, and calls for de-escalation.

Any moves for recognition of the self-declared Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic as independent are absolutely unacceptable and are tantamount to renouncing the Minsk agreements. Such moves do not contribute towards a peaceful regulation of the crisis; on the contrary, they will further heighten the risk of military escalation.