Photo: iStock
"We join the Government of Bulgaria and our other Allies in strongly condemning President Putin’s decision to recognize the so-called “Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics” as “independent,” the US Embassy in Sofia wrote on its Facebook page.
"This decision represents a complete rejection of Russia’s commitments under the Minsk agreements, directly contradicts Russia’s claimed commitment to diplomacy, and is a clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We are #UnitedWithUkraine and we will continue to be #StandingTogether!," the diplomats added.