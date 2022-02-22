"We join the Government of Bulgaria and our other Allies in strongly condemning President Putin’s decision to recognize the so-called “Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics” as “independent,” the US Embassy in Sofia wrote on its Facebook page.

"This decision represents a complete rejection of Russia’s commitments under the Minsk agreements, directly contradicts Russia’s claimed commitment to diplomacy, and is a clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We are #UnitedWithUkraine and we will continue to be #StandingTogether!," the diplomats added.