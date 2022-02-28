Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov demanded the resignation of the Defense Minister Stefan Yanev. That was announced at a briefing on Monday.

An extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held on Monday afternoon. The ministers will discuss the transportation of 140 Bulgarians out of Kyiv, the current situation in Ukraine and the resignation of Yanev. It should be voted by the Parliament on March 1.

Petkov announced his motives for demanding the resignation. "No minister could lead his own foreign policy, especially on Facebook. No minister can tell that his stay is a function of the government's stability. My defence minister cannot use the word 'operation' instead of the word 'war'," the Prime Minister explained.