Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived at a 3-day visit to Sofia. On Tuesday he met Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and the Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska.

Kuleba expressed gratitude to the Bulgarian government for the support given to the Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Petkov assured that Bulgaria will continue to be a friend and strong supporter of Ukraine.

The talks between the PM and Kuleba were followed by an extended meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and Bulgaria.

“We shall continue to support Ukraine in accordance with our capabilities. 91,000 Ukrainians have been welcomed in Bulgaria,” Minister Teodora Genchovska said at a press conference.

“Since the very beginning of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Bulgaria has been a vocal and consistent supporter of Ukraine in both the EU and NATO. And I am sure that Bulgaria is doing that because of our traditional friendly relations, but also because it understands that the security of Ukraine means also the security of Bulgaria,” Minister Kuleba said.