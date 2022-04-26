EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi called for speeding up the integration process in the Western Balkans. He said that during the forum "EU meets the Balkans. The lesson from Ukraine: European enlargement - protection from war" that is held in Sofia.

"The war has shown that we have no time to waste", Várhelyi underlined.

Varhelyi added that he was "extremely disappointed" that the issue of the start of Skopje's EU membership talks was back on the agenda. He added that he thought the issue was over two years ago.

The Commissioner added that economic disparities between the EU and the Western Balkans were one of the main challenges that must be addressed.