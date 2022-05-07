The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,158,949, after 2,724 tests identified 156 new infections on Friday. The test positivity rate now stands at 5.72%.

The active cases are 132,955. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 752, including 78 in intensive care.

Another 115 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 989,029.

No fatalities were reported, and the death toll stands at 36,965.

With 124 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 4,386,149 vaccine doses have been administered so far, 2,056,657 people are fully vaccinated, and 749,202 have received a booster jab.