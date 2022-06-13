Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska and Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov submitted their resignations. It happens days after Slavi Trifonov, the leader of their party - There is Such a People party, announced it was leaving the ruling coalition. Both ministers will remain in office until their successors are elected.

Last week Deputy Prime Minister and Regional Minister Grozdan Karadzhov and Sports Minister Radostin Vassilev, also from the There is Such a People quota, have also officially declared their will to leave Kiril Petkov's cabinet.