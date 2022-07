A total of 538 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 14% of all 3,903 samples tested positive.

368 infected patients are now in hospitals across the country, 28 of them - in intensive care units.

Two more people with coronavirus died. Those who recovered on Friday are 806.

1,197 doses of vaccines against the virus have been administered in the last 24 hours.