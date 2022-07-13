Photo: BGNES
That was announced by the chief state health inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev
Bulgaria is to introduce stricter measured against COVID-19, chief state health inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev announced on Wednesday.
Most probably the face masks will become mandatory at some places all over the country.
Kunchev said also he will offer that the authorities introduce measures under a new pandemic plan. According to the medic, the number of patients with coronavirus is growing but there are not many patients in hospitals.