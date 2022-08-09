The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,219,883 after 9,804 tests identified 2,318 new infections on Monday, 66.48% of which were of unvaccinated persons. The test positivity rate now stands at 24%.

The active cases are 25,915. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,084 including 50 in intensive care. Of the 260 new hospital admissions, 76.92% were not vaccinated.

Another 3,538 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,156,517.

Sixteen fatalities was reported (all of them unvaccinated), and the death toll now adds up to 37,451.

With 1,767 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 4,490110vaccine doses have been administered so far.