The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,225,246 after 5, 030 tests identified 1,024 new infections on Friday, August 12. The test positivity rate for the day was 20.5%.

The active cases are 18,945. There are 1,053 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including 57 in intensive care. Friday saw 155 new hospital admissions.

Another 2,540 patients recovered in 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,168,816. Ten patients with confirmed coronavirus infection died on Friday, bringing the death toll to 37,485.

With 2,474 new inoculations in 24 hours, 4,501,319 vaccine doses have been administered so far.