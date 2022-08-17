The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,229,633, after 6,713 tests identified 1,350 new infections on Tuesday, of which 65.70% were of unvaccinated persons. The test positivity rate now stands at 20.11%.

Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 265 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv Region with 114 cases and Burgas Region with 109.

The active cases are 19,270. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,059, including 53 in intensive care. Of the 179 new hospital admissions, 76.54% were not vaccinated.

Another 2,040 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,172,849.

Thirteen fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 37,514.

With 2,105 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 4,504,820 vaccine doses have been administered so far, 2,067,199 people are fully vaccinated, and 54,856 have received a second booster.