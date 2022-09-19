The Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector will be put into operation on October 1. The project is to be open with an official ceremony in Sofia, Bulgaria's Presidency announced on Monday.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of Northern Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski are expected to attend the opening ceremony. Invitations have also been extended to other heads of state and government from the region.

The Greece-Bulgaria interconnector already has Act 15 for the territory of Bulgaria. It is 140 km long on Bulgarian territory. The planned initial capacity of the connection is 3 billion cubic meters, and the maximum - up to 5.5 billion cubic meters per year.