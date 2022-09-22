“114 years ago our ancestors rejected any pretense that Bulgaria could be subject to anyone. That our national development, public life and culture can be held hostage to someone else's will,” President Rumen Radev wrote in a Facebook post on Bulgaria’s Independence Day,

"The Act of Independence was the inevitable result of the consciousness of our national dignity, and the boldness of this example will continue to inspire our future," he continued.

"The great lesson of 1908 is that the only legitimate exponent of the people's will can and should be the Bulgarian state. It is our duty to remember that independence is not a one-time act and every generation must defend it against external and internal encroachments," the head of state added.