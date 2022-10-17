The annual rate of inflation in Bulgaria reached 18.7% in September, data from the National Statistics Institute show.

Monthly inflation is 1.2%, and year-to-date inflation is 14%.

In September, the prices for education increased the most - by 5.4%, followed by the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - by 4.2%, and food products and soft drinks - by 2. 3%.

The price index for goods and services from the small basket increased by 2.9% compared to a month earlier and by 17.4% since the beginning of the year.