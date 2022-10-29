The Pan-European Corridor 8 will be a key link between Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Albania, Bulgaria's caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev said on Saturday. He and his North Macedonian counterpart Dimitar Kovacevski took part in a ceremony at the Supli Kamen near the town of Kumanovo, that marked the start of the construction of the eastern section of the Rail Corridor 8 - Kumanovo-Beljakovce-Kriva Palanka.

The railway line connecting Italy with the three Balkan countries will bring greater added value for the entire region, Donev underlined.

Kovacevski said that the project was another step towards his country's European future.