Commenting on a recording released by MP Radostin Vasilev on May 26, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev told reporters on Monday that if someone wants to reform the services, one should at least be familiar with the legislation regulating them. "One should be familiar with the services' structure, tasks, functions and cooperation with foreign partners," he said.

"The services have undergone major reforms and are working to the best of their ability within their budget and resources," Radev said. He cited the George Tenet Medal awarded to the State Agency for National Security by the CIA in 2022 for its exceptional services and contribution to US national security, for excellent cooperation in combating terrorism and strengthening democracy. "Now those people want to decapitate that leadership, citing some embassies," Radev said.

He was adamant that the services are not under the President's control but are controlled by the Council of Ministers and the Prime Minister.

On May 26, Continue the Change (CC) co-leader Kiril Petkov categorically denied having so far cleared with other embassies the proposals for the services. "In the final appointments and as part of the legal procedures, the coalition will inform partner services within the framework of the country's obligations as a EU and NATO member," Petkov said.

CC co-leader Assen Vassilev says in the recording that the nominees for the heads of the services will be nominated by the CC and approved by the embassies.

