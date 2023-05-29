Head of State Rumen Radev handed over the second exploratory mandate for forming a government to the Prime Minister designate of Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) Nikolay Denkov on Monday.

Radev said that as President and Commander-in-Chief, he is directly committed to national security and called to defend the Bulgarian state. "I would like to state here that it is precisely because of this that it is inappropriate on my part to hand you a mandate and to entrust the fate of Bulgaria to the leaders of your party after the leaked recordings and the subsequent public confessions for torpedoing Bulgarian sovereignty", the Head of State added as he was handing the second mandate to Denkov.

The President pointed out that he is called upon to defend the Constitution and by virtue of that Constitution he is obligated to hand the exploratory mandate. "It is your constitutional right to use it, but for the sake of preserving the remnants of normality and trust in the political system, for preserving your dignity and political perspective, and for preserving Bulgaria's image before our European partners, I call on you to reconsider fully the appropriateness of this mandate, which, in my opinion, has already been discredited", the Head of State added.

Radev noted that his position was based on several things: "the slander and the planned purge in the services and the state administration, the plan to interfere in the elections by controlling the Interior Ministry, as well as the discreditation of leaders of European institutions and the name of Bulgaria".

According to the Constitution, if the composition of the Council of Ministers is not proposed in this case, the President should assign a subsequent parliamentary group to nominate a Prime Minister designate within seven days.

“I think we would all agree - you, the Vice President and my colleagues - that Bulgaria needs a stable government. A government that will solve the people's problems and that will decisively move Bulgaria's European path forward,” said the CC-DB Prime Minister designate Nikolay Denkov, after receiving the mandate from Radev.

He pointed out the adoption of the state budget as the most urgent issue that needs solving, as on it depend salaries, pensions, capital expenditures, repairs of roads, schools, kindergartens and hospitals. That is why it is very important that the parliament continues to work regularly, Denkov said.

He also stressed on the need of amendments in the anti-corruption laws and in the Criminal Code, including such related to road safety issues.”Perhaps also changes in the Constitution to strengthen the judiciary and to return to the people the feeling that the state can restore justice,” the CC-DB Prime Minister designate added.

In the coming days negotiations will be held with the other parliamentary parties in order to form a regular government that will achieve the goals and fulfill the tasks that are set in the CC - DB governance program, Denkov explained.

“You know I stand by my word. I hope that this sincere effort of ours will be supported and that next week we will have a stable regular government. I know the task is difficult and delicate, but it is not impossible,” he .

President Radev responded to his words by saying "I hope you are aware of the risk and the responsibility you are taking”.