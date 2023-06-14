NOVA TV News reaches the most people in Bulgaria for another year and boosts the highest trust among private TV stations in the country, according to the annual report of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford.

NOVA topped the ranking of private TV stations that are most trusted in Bulgaria and maintained its high percentage of 56% from last year. The report highlights NOVA's greater editorial independence among competive private broadcasters.

The audience of NOVA News is the most numerous, reaching on a weekly basis 61% of the people in Bulgaria. The news channel of the Nova Broadcasting Group (NBG) - NOVA NEWS - ranks right after. The Telegraf newspaper, part of NBG's portfolio, has the second largest audience among print media in the country, after the newspaper “24 chasa”.

In the Top 3 of online sources of information in Bulgaria are the news of nova.bg and those on the front page of abv.bg, also part of NBG's portfolio.

The report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism also takes into account the digital innovations introduced by Nova Broadcasting Group's Vbox7 platform.