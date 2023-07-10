Strategic autonomy, environment and economic and social justice are Bulgaria’s priorities within the Spanish EU Presidency, said Parliament Chair Rosen Zhelyazkov on Monday.

He was addressing a discussion on the Spanish EU Presidency and the Bulgarian perspective at the House of Europe in Sofia. The forum is organized by PanEuropa Bulgaria, the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the Spanish Embassy in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Diplomatic Institute and the Representation of the European Commission in Sofia.

According to Zhelyazkov, the priorities of the Spanish EU Presidency are priorities of Bulgaria too.

Boyko Blagoev, communications adviser with the office of the European Commission in Sofia, recalled that in 2024 there will be European elections and that voters will choose in what direction the Union will go. From this point of view the Spanish EU Presidency is a last effort for many of the legislative proposals that the European Commission put on the table and which should be adopted, he added. The main topics are the adoption of the legislation on the green and digital transition and support for Ukraine, said Blagoev. He named the fight against disinformation and fake news which put an obstacle to progress. Blagoev noted the act on media freedom which will give more tools to the media to protect themselves from political interference and financial dependence.