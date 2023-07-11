“I expect that the NATO Summit in Vilnius will produce a declaration which explicitly states that Ukraine will be invited to join NATO when the circumstances are right,” said Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov upon arrival at the Vilnius forum. According to him, this is in line with the declarations adopted recently by the Bulgarian National Assembly and government.

"There will be a clear prospect that Ukraine will become a member of NATO but the right conditions should be in place. While Ukraine is at war with a neighbouring state, it can’t become a member of NATO, but clear conditions will be set on which it would be accepted possibly,” said Denkov.

He pointed out that for the first time after the Cold War, regional plans are being prepared for reaction to a possible assault from the East. "It is important for us to develop the capabilities that we have and make sure they are integrated with the capabilities of the neighbouring countries and the other NATO member states," Denkov added.

“I expect that the NATO Summit in Vilnius will produce a declaration which explicitly states that Ukraine will be invited to join NATO when the circumstances are right,” said Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov upon arrival at the Vilnius forum. According to him, this is in line with the declarations adopted recently by the Bulgarian National Assembly and government.

"There will be a clear prospect that Ukraine will become a member of NATO but the right conditions should be in place. While Ukraine is at war with a neighbouring state, it can’t become a member of NATO, but clear conditions will be set on which it would be accepted possibly,” said Denkov.

He pointed out that for the first time after the Cold War, regional plans are being prepared for reaction to a possible assault from the East. "It is important for us to develop the capabilities that we have and make sure they are integrated with the capabilities of the neighbouring countries and the other NATO member states," Denkov added.

The Prime Minister also said that Bulgaria plans to reach the 2% defence spending target next year and further increase the spending the year after.

Asked by the press about any plans to establish another Alliance structure in Bulgaria similar to the existing multinational battlegroup, he said there are no such plans. "We are expected to develop the existing battlegroup, which is of battalion level if the Bulgarian terms are used, but its size and capabilities need to be broadened to brigade level," the Prime Minister said.