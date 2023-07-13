Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov is leaving on a one-day visit to Romania on Friday, July 14. He is scheduled to meet with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, the Government information service said Thursday.

The Bulgarian delegation will also include Transport and Communications Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov, Energy Minister Rumen Radev, Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov and Deputy Foreign Minister Elena Shekerletova.

The topics to be discussed during the visit to Romania include the progress of joint transport projects, the accession of the two countries to the Schengen area and cooperation in the energy sector.