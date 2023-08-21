An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale was registered near the Romanian town of Târgu Jiu, the National Seismological Center of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences reported. It was felt at 00:39 am Bulgarian time.

The earthquake's epicenter was 260 km from Sofia. It was felt in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia and Serbia.

There are no reports of casualties or serious material damage.