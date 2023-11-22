The water levels in some rivers are expected to rise as a result of the heavy precipitation between Wednesday and Saturday, the Ministry of Environment and Water said Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a more significant increase is expected in the Danubian basin. In the evenings and nights of Friday and Saturday, rain and snow showers are expected to bring up the water levels in the lower sections of the rivers west of the Vit and in water basins west of the Iskar.

River levels are expected to rise in the Black Sea basin as well, particularly in the rivers south of Varna (Sredetska, Fakiyska, Ropotamo, Dyavolska, and Veleka) on Saturday afternoon.

Water levels will rise in the White Sea basin, particularly in the lower sections of the Tundzha and Arda rivers on Saturday. Rain and snow showers are expected there.