Judge Daniela Taleva, appointed as a prosecutor to investigate the prosecutor general and his deputies, indicated to journalists that she expects to take office by December 10 at the latest.

She was heard before the Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council in connection with the organization of her work. Taleva indicated that she wants to be provided with such conditions that would give her the opportunity to feel independent from the people she will investigate.

Deputy President of the Supreme Court of Cassation Lada Paunova commented to the media that reports continue to be received through the mechanism for the investigation of the prosecutor general, but those are regarding former prosecutor general Ivan Geshev and have been sent to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.