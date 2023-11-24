In connection with the expected rain and snow fall on Saturday, combined with strong winds, the Interior Ministry has issued an advisory to citizens, which says:

- Cancel your trip unless absolutely necessary;

- If you decide to travel, start off with enough fuel in the tank and take the normal precautions for winter;

- Choose only major highways even if it makes your trip longer;

- Take warm clothes and make sure your cell phone is charged. Drive safely;

- Keep away from open areas unprotected from strong wind;

- Be careful when passing by buildings, power lines and trees.

The Interior Ministry has taken measures to keep vehicles from entering mountain passes if they are unprepared for winter conditions. In coordination with regional governors and the Directorate General for Fire Safety and Civil Protection (FSCP), they will organize the provision of heavy-duty machinery to tow cars in distress.

FSCP notes that orange alert has been issued for most of the country for Saturday, November 25, and red alert has been announced for the northern regions of Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo and Ruse.

Weather observers expect abundant rain, snow and strong wind. Snow drifts are possible. The Fore-Balkan is expected to have a 20-30 cm thick snow cover and a considerable rise of river water levels.