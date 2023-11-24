The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology announced Friday a red code alert for heavy snowfall and ice in the northern Bulgarian regions of Veliko Tarnovo, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Lovech, Montana and Ruse on Saturday. An orange code for adverse weather is valid for the rest of the country.

Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov has instructed the regional governors to coordinate measures for preparing for the winter conditions, said the government press office. They are expected to hold coordinating meetings with the local government, fire safety and road infrastructure authorities, and the snow cleaning contractors.

A red-code alert implies a risk of disturbances of land, rail and air transport, and heightened risk during driving.

Significant rain is expected across the country, turning into snow at some place with strong northwesterly wind likely to blow the snow into snow drifts.

A yellow code for hazardous rain is in place for Burgas Region.