The Foreign Ministry carried out an urgent inspection in connection with information on an incident with a tanker off the coast of Aden, Yemen, on board of which the multinational crew included Bulgarian citizens, the Ministry said in a press release on Sunday.
The check established that there are two Bulgarian nationals in the crew.
The Foreign Ministry is in close coordination with the Bulgarian diplomatic missions in the region and with partner institutions and is clarifying all the circumstances related to the incident.
