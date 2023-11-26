The Associated Press (AP) quoted authorities as saying that attackers have seized a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Yemen on Sunday. The

The attackers seized the Liberian-flagged Central Park, managed by Zodiac Maritime, in the Gulf of Aden, the company and private intelligence firm Ambrey said. An American defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, also confirmed to The Associated Press that the attack took place, AP reported. Zodiac called the seizure “a suspected piracy incident.”

“Our priority is the safety of our 22 crew onboard,” Zodiac said in a statement. “The Turkish-captained vessel has a multinational crew consisting of a crew of Russian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Indian, Georgian and Filipino nationals. The vessel is carrying a full cargo of phosphoric acid," AP quoted the company as saying.

Although no group has claimed responsibility yet, the attack comes after at least two other maritime attacks in recent days, which have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

Another ship was hijacked in the Red Sea on November 19 with two Bulgarian crew members. Interior Ministry Secretary General Zhivko Kotsev told the press last Monday that the captain and the first mate on the hijacked Galaxy Leader are Bulgarians. A spokesperson for the Houthis, Yahya Saria, posted on his Telegram channel last Sunday that any vessel owned or operated by an Israeli company will be targeted, Reuters reported. Agence France-Presse (AFP) quoted the Israeli government as denying that Galaxy Leader is an Israeli vessel.