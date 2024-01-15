Трима души са загинали при експлозия в търговски склад в азербайджанската столица Баку. Ранените са около 20.

A powerful explosion occurred in a furniture workshop in Baku, many ambulance teams rushed to the scene, local media wrote that there were dead pic.twitter.com/z16nNBf5rE — Тоби айоделе -Tboy🇳🇬🇷🇺 (@TobiAyodele) January 15, 2024

Започнато е наказателно разследване за "нарушаване правилата за противопожарна безопасност", казаха в съвместно изявление Главната прокуратура и Министерството на извънредните ситуации.

🔥🇦🇿 An EXPLOSION occurred in a furniture workshop in Baku.



2 deaths reported. Teams from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan are working on the spot. pic.twitter.com/4y5JKwWSrP — George I. Gurdjieff ֎ #StopArmenianGenocide (@ArmanKirakosy12) January 15, 2024

Снимки, публикувани от местни медии, показват сграда с потрошен и частично разрушен покрив, от която се носи гъст сив дим.