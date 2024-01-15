Огънят е избухнал в търговски склад за мебели

Трима души са загинали при експлозия в търговски склад в азербайджанската столица Баку. Ранените са около 20.

Започнато е наказателно разследване за "нарушаване правилата за противопожарна безопасност", казаха в съвместно изявление Главната прокуратура и Министерството на извънредните ситуации.

Снимки, публикувани от местни медии, показват сграда с потрошен и частично разрушен покрив, от която се носи гъст сив дим. 

Източник: БГНЕС