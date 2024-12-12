The Council of the European Union decided that checks at the land Schengen borders of Bulgaria and Romania will be lifted from January 1. In 2024 checks at the air and sea Schengen borders of the two countries were also removed. Bulgaria and Romania will continue to conduct random checks at their Schengen borders for another 6 months.

''It is a historic decision that completes the process of accession of the two countries to the area of free movement within EU, a major objective of both the Republic of Bulgaria and Romania since their accession to the European Union. The accession to the free-movement area of both countries brings direct benefits for their citizens, will enhance economic opportunities for their businesses, and will also promote growth within the Single Market. It is a reconfirmation of the values and principles that builds up their citizens’ trust in the European project. From now on, Bulgarian and Romanian citizens are entitled to fully enjoy the benefits of the free movement within the Schengen area. Both countries remain engaged in bringing their substantive contribution to the protection of EU external borders and the consolidation of the European project,'' а document of the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the EU reads.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева