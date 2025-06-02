The first half of June is shaping up to feel like a true summer kickoff, with most days expected to be sunny and relatively calm. Occasional unstable cold fronts may bring short-lived but intense thunderstorms, along with the risk of hail—typical weather for the season.

At the beginning of the first full week of the month—on Monday and Tuesday—temperatures will range between 27°C and 32°C (80–90°F). After that, daytime highs are forecasted to reach between 30°C and 35°C (86–95°F). On Wednesday, there is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms in northeastern Bulgaria, while on Thursday and Friday, storm activity is expected in the western half of the country, particularly in the Rila-Rhodope region. Although rainfall will be localized, it may be temporarily intense, with strong wind gusts and hail possible.

Early forecasts suggest similar atmospheric instability around June 9–10. A return of powerful, short-lived summer storms is also possible around June 15.

By mid-month even hotter weather is expected. Between June 12 and 15, maximum daytime temperatures could surpass 35°C (95°F), especially in typically hot areas such as the Danube Plain, southeastern regions, and the Struma River Valley.

Along the Black Sea coast the weather will also reflect a summer rhythm—mostly sunny with occasional, brief disturbances. Scattered afternoon showers are possible around June 4–5, primarily along the northern shores. Temperatures will range between 22°C and 28°C (72–82°F). The first week of June is expected to be warmer, with a slight cooling of 2–3 degrees during the second week.

The sea will remain relatively calm during this period, showing the typical dynamic of June. No severe storm conditions with strong winds or high waves are expected. Sea surface temperatures in the early days of the month are around 18–19°C (64–66°F) and are expected to rise slightly to around 20°C (68°F) in the following days.

Редактор: Калина Петкова