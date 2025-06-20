A memorable event unfolded in Sofia last night. The leading media company in Southeast Europe United Media, together with Nova Broadcasting Group, proudly hosted a Semi-Final round of judging in Comedy category for the International Emmy Awards®.

Professionals from over 10 countries on two continents gathered in the heart of Sofia to celebrate the art, culture and achievements of the television and film industry.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that United Media has hosted this prestigious event. Following spectacular editions in Dubrovnik, Athens, and Pula, Sofia became the latest stop on the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ global journey, drawing celebrated industry figures from across the region.

Derek Nguyen, Director® Emmy Judging stated: “We thank our hosts United Media and Nova Broadcasting Group for bringing together a distinguished group of jurors from across the region - this time in Bulgaria”. He added: “These events are a vital part of the International Emmy® Awards competition.”

Aleksandra Subotić, CEO of United Media, said: “This region has become a hub for stories with global impact, and United Media is proud to lead that momentum. Our recent acquisition of a 50% equity stake in Alpha TV, a leading FTA TV station in Greece, which also owns 50% of Green Pixel, the original content production house with a long-standing history of producing some of Greece’s highest-rated content, opens new doors for expanding meaningful projects. Last year alone, we invested €200 million in content - over 60% dedicated to local productions. Beyond scripted series, we are now proud to develop documentary content, which plays a crucial role in telling authentic stories that educate, engage, and resonate deeply with audiences. Following the successful launch of Nova Docu, our regional VOD documentary catalog, we plan to increase investment in this area next year. We remain committed to collaborating with the best creative talents to deliver stories that inform, inspire, and connect.”

United Media and Nova Broadcasting gathered numerous professionals from the world of television, production and the creative industry. The members of this year’s jury were Nataša Buljan – Group Fiction Development Director and Head of the Content Development Department at United Media; Vyara Ankova – COO of Nova Broadcasting Group; Sanja Tucman – Head of Production at Nova TV (Croatia); Martichka Bozhilova – Producer (Bulgaria); Viktor Chouchkov – Producer, Director and Screenwriter (Bulgaria), Boya Harizanova – Director and Writer (Bulgaria); Gordan Kičić – Actor, Producer and Director (Serbia); Zdrava Kamenova – Actress, Director and Writer (Bulgaria); Ecija Ojdanić – Actress (Croatia); Filip Juričić – Actor (Croatia); Ivan Angelov – Writer (Bulgaria).

The judging was followed by an elegant Gala Dinner hosted by the famous Bulgarian TV anchor Nikolai Doinov. The event was attended by the Bulgarian Minister of Culture Marian Bachev, Bulgarian and international respected actors, directors, producers, screenwriters and partners.

For a fourth consecutive year United Media participates in the selection process for the International Emmy® Awards. This distinguished role underscores the deep commitment of the leading media company with more than 120 outlets to developing original content, defined by impactful storytelling and high production standards.

ABOUT UNITED MEDIA:

United Media is a part of United Group and the leading media company in Southeast Europe, with a presence in eight countries. With 4,200 employees, United Media produces more than 40,000 hours of original content every year which is distributed to a market of more than 40 million people by leading international operators and Free-to-air distribution. The company has more than 120 media in its portfolio - more than 60 television channels, 45 portals that are leaders in terms of attendance in the countries where they operate, 9 printed editions and 5 radio stations. It builds on this extensive portfolio to offer unique and competitive advertising opportunities.

ABOUT NOVA BROADCASTING GROUP:

Nova Broadcasting Group is one of the biggest multi-play media and technology companies in Bulgaria, part of United Media portfolio. The group is undergoing a period of extremely dynamic development, offering its clients and partners a rich variety of media outlets – 11 TV channels, four radio stations, multiple websites and digital platforms, and two print editions. Nova Broadcasting Group creates series in almost all genres and in recent years has been actively supporting the Bulgarian film industry and its development.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF TELEVISION ARTS AND SCIENCES:

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognizes excellence in television produced outside of the United States with the prestigious Emmy® Award at the International Emmy® Awards Gala held in New York City, every November. Currently celebrating programming across varied areas including Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Kids, News, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Performances and Short-Form, it also presents two Special Awards, the International Emmy® Directorate, and Founders Awards.

Beyond its awards activity, the International Academy is a membership-based organization comprised of leading media and entertainment figures from 60+ countries from all sectors of television for whom it organizes a series of high-level business, networking, and social events throughout the world and online. For more information go to iemmys.tv.

