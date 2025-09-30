Bulgaria welcomes our world vice-champions in volleyball. The boys are returning after their spectacular success in the Philippines, where they won the silver medal. Following this phenomenal success, the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation and the Sofia Municipality are organizing a first-of-its-kind event for fans. It includes a victory lap through the center of Sofia on an open-top bus to St. Alexander Nevsky Square, where the official welcome will take place. The team members will receive special awards, and a rich program with music and special moments with the world vice-champions has been prepared for everyone in the square.

For the welcome of our national team, the area around Alexander Nevsky Square will be freely accessible throughout the day. There will be no checkpoints, but there will be an increased police presence. The police will monitor the square to ensure that no pyrotechnics, glass bottles, flags with hard handles, cold weapons, or firearms are brought in.

It is also prohibited to fly drones in and around the square, unless special permission has been obtained. Special traffic arrangements will be in place on the streets around Alexander Nevsky Square before the parade passes through. Citizens are encouraged to use the metro and park-and-ride facilities.

