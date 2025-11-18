A yellow code for heavy rainfall and strong winds in several areas of the country - this is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). This applies to Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Sofia City, Sofia Province, Kyustendil, Kardzhali, Yambol, Sliven, Burgas, and Varna.

Rain will fall mainly in northern and western Bulgaria. In some places there, as well as in the southern parts of the Eastern Rhodopes, there will also be significant rainfall. In the Danube Plain, there will be light to moderate winds from the west-northwest. In Eastern Bulgaria the wind will be moderate to strong, especially in the southeastern part of the country.

Daytime temperatures around 2 p.m. will range from 8-9° in the northwestern regions to 21° in the southeastern regions.

