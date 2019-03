Времето се затопли в Далечния изток на Русия и мечките излязоха от бърлогите си.

It's getting warmer in the Far East of Russia, mother bears are waking up and taking their cubs out of dens. These 3 little orphaned little ones - 2 males & 1 female-are now in care of the Tiger rehab centre after their mother was shot. They are filmed on the first spring walk pic.twitter.com/jU98XcdNTY