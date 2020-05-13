There were seized assets amounting to 15 million euro

91 alleged members of the Sicilian mafia were arrested at a “mega-raid” across Italy.

The detained are people from several clans. They are being charged with a range of crimes including money laundering, drug trafficking, sports fraud, receiving stolen goods, extortion and belonging to a mafia organization. 

The simultaneous raids were carried out across nine different regions of the country. During the actions there were seized assets amounting to 15 million euro.

 

 

  1. Получавайте безплатно най-важното от деня в пощата си