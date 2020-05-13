There were seized assets amounting to 15 million euro
91 alleged members of the Sicilian mafia were arrested at a “mega-raid” across Italy.
The detained are people from several clans. They are being charged with a range of crimes including money laundering, drug trafficking, sports fraud, receiving stolen goods, extortion and belonging to a mafia organization.
The simultaneous raids were carried out across nine different regions of the country. During the actions there were seized assets amounting to 15 million euro.